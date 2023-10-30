Banks in Russia began to refuse approved mortgages due to rising rates

Banks in Russia began to refuse to issue mortgages under previously approved conditions due to the increased key rate of the Central Bank. As a result, almost a third of clients with an approved mortgage in August-September were unable to obtain a loan. Subsidizing the interest rate could help in such situations, says Nikolai Nikolaev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations.

Banks complain about negative returns on previously approved loans

Credit institutions reduce the amount of the approved amount, increase the requirements for the down payment and ask the borrower to additionally confirm income. In general, the failure rate has increased to 60-70 percent, experts say. This is due to the increase in the key rate, the value of which has doubled in recent months, from 7.5 to 15 percent.

Against this backdrop, banks say that it is not possible to keep approved applications at the same rates for a long time, since the profitability on such loans will be negative.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Taking into account the expected new increase in loan rates and the likely increase in the minimum down payment, the share of mortgages in the medium term may fall below 40 percent, says Tatyana Reshetnikova, deputy head of the mortgage department of the Etazhi company, who also expects an increase in the interest of Russians in buying apartments in installments.

Mortgage rates in Russia may rise

Experts notethat signs of a cooling mortgage market began to gradually appear.

Rates above 12 percent are already partly prohibitive; demand is falling Artem ShuryginPresident of the Guild of Realtors of the Moscow Region

According to the chief expert of the Rusipoteka company Sergei Gordeiko, in November mortgage rates in Russia can grow from the current 15 to 17 percent.

At the same time, the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, commenting on Friday’s increase in the key rate by two percentage points, noted that mortgages continue to grow at a high pace, as “the influence of preferential programs that are insensitive to the key rate is affecting.”

Against this background, Nabiullina spoke about the need to increase the down payment on preferential mortgages for Russians. In September, the figure was already increased from 15 to 20 percent. In the same month, the issuance of preferential mortgages in Russia reached a historical maximum. They accounted for 60 percent of the total volume of housing loans.

Photo: Valery Melnikov / RIA Novosti

At the end of last year, it was decided to extend the program until July 1, 2024. Preferential mortgages are issued to Russians at eight percent per annum with the Central Bank’s key rate of 15 percent. According to Anatoly Klinkov, director of investor relations for developer A101, taking into account the expected preservation of a double-digit key rate in 2024, as Nabiullina spoke about at the press conference, it is assumed that the benefit will most likely not be extended, but “segmented.” for different categories of the population.”

Interest rate subsidies could help protect against refusals of a previously approved mortgage

Deputy Nikolaev drew attention to the fact that the issue of refusing an already approved mortgage is not defined at the level of legislation and relates to the sphere of contractual relations, so the Russian Central Bank is unlikely to want to “force banks to make any deals.”

“Another thing, the question here is how to help people. Here, of course, there is the possibility of subsidizing the interest rate for such cases. But to what extent the Central Bank and the government will agree to this is an additional question,” the parliamentarian said. He believes that the government, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction of Russia should think about this situation for borrowers.