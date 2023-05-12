Fraudsters began to lure money from the Russians under a new pretext. During the call, they claim that an attempt was made to transfer money to the account of an extremist organization, Post Bank told Izvestia. To secure the funds, they allegedly need to be transferred to a special account. In fact, the money is transferred to the attackers.

The UBRD, Gazprombank and MTS Bank are also aware of the new legend of deception, credit organizations told Izvestia. MTS Bank emphasized that attempts to deceive under such a scheme were recorded in the last month. The Bank of Russia emphasized that fraudsters use strong emotions to mislead the client.

Rosfinmonitoring reminded Izvestia that the service maintains a list of organizations in respect of which there is information about their involvement in extremist activities. In accordance with the anti-money laundering law, banks must freeze funds on the accounts of organizations from this list, as well as suspend transfers to them.

A transfer to an extremist organization can be made either at the request of the client himself, or by an attacker who has gained access to the person’s online bank. In any case, such a transaction will be displayed in the transaction history. Before trusting the words of the interlocutor, you should check whether any unauthorized transactions have been made in the online bank.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Mania of investigation: Russians began to be deceived with “transfer to the account of extremists”