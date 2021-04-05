The experiment on authorization in social networks through public services began in Russia. It will run until July 1 of next year. RIA News…

From now on, users of social networks and other Internet sites who are registered on public services will be able to make transactions on the Internet without additional registration. “Users of social networks, aggregators of goods and services and job search sites will be able to choose at will: register with a separate login-password or use the account of the portal of public services,” the Ministry of Digital Resources explained. They noted that personal data will not be transferred.

The ministry also spoke about plans to develop the provision of public services at commercial sites. “People need to be given the opportunity to receive government services where it is convenient for them, for example, directly from a social network or a banking mobile application,” they said.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor suggested that when registering new users of social networks and instant messengers, request their passport data, residence address, phone number and e-mail address. It is assumed that they will be checked through “Gosuslugi”, which will be linked to the Unified Information System (UIS).