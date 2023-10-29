The next increase in the key rate will further reduce the availability of mortgage loans and activate alternative options for purchasing housing without the participation of banks, the federal company Etazhi told Izvestia on October 29.

“We observed a trend for the sale of real estate in installments from the owner without obtaining a mortgage in 2014-2016, when mortgage rates were high, demand was low and those who wanted to sell real estate were ready to consider alternative options for selling real estate,” said the deputy head of the mortgage Department of the federal company “Etazhi” Tatyana Reshetnikova.

According to the expert, installment plans from the owner are most popular when selling suburban real estate, since often the seller does not plan to purchase another property to replace the one sold.

“The law allows for installment payments between individuals, and just like with a bank mortgage, the property is pledged before the full amount is paid, which is a guarantee for the seller. This option, in conditions of high mortgage rates, is beneficial both for the seller, who finds it easier to find a buyer, and for the one who purchases the property, since the overpayment may be less or even absent,” explains Reshetnikova.

The only difficulty, according to Reshetnikova, is the case when the seller is interested in urgently purchasing another property and needs the full amount. Of course, in this case, a mortgage from a bank is a more suitable sales option.

“Unfortunately, in Russia the system for handling collateral is not so developed that it is possible to easily use debt obligations secured by collateral to carry out counter transactions with real estate. In the context of prolonged high mortgage rates, this would be especially relevant,” she added.

As the expert noted, installment plans from sellers were very popular during the period of high mortgage rates in 2014-2016, and in the current conditions they are again gaining popularity.

“When selling by installments, the main thing is the correct drafting of the purchase and sale agreement with a description of all the conditions and the correct execution of the collateral, this will reduce the risks for both the seller and the buyer of the property,” concluded Reshetnikova.

On October 27, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate by two percentage points at once – to 15% per annum. The rate was the highest since the beginning of May last year.