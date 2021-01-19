In a children’s clinic on Karavaevskaya Street in St. Petersburg, the Russians beat a pediatrician because of their refusal to vaccinate their child with a foreign drug. About this on Tuesday, January 19, according to “Moscow speaking”.

The parents demanded from the doctor that she prescribe the foreign vaccine “Pentaxim” for their child free of charge, which is used to prevent the five most dangerous childhood diseases, in particular, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. The pediatrician refused, citing the lack of evidence, and offered to be vaccinated with a domestic drug.

The parents began to insist. The 58-year-old doctor decided to take the child’s card to the head doctor, however, according to her, the mother began to grab the document. A scuffle ensued. The doctor said that she was beaten on the head and dragged around the office, and the man sprayed her directly into her face. As a result, the pediatrician lost consciousness. She is now in the hospital with a head injury and an eye burn.

Currently, the issue of initiating a criminal case against the 33-year-old suspect is being decided.

