Plushenko sent deputies into space for asking to support Olympic boycott

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has refused deputies who asked him to support a boycott of the Summer Olympics in Paris. According to the former figure skater, several people approached him with such a request.

I sent them into space, these deputies. I said – you stand in the place of an athlete. You sit, it’s a different job Evgeni Plushenko ex-figure skater

The former athlete added that those who are allowed to go to the Games in Paris must definitely go. “We all know perfectly well where we are from and what country we represent,” he emphasized.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians were allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes.

Tarasova Shames MPs for Asking to Support 2024 Olympics Boycott

Honored USSR figure skating coach Tatyana Tarasova shamed the State Duma deputies who asked Plushenko to support the boycott of the Olympics.

Why should athletes from their country’s deputies listen to such rudeness and such stupidity? The deputies should be ashamed of what they said Tatyana Tarasova Honored Trainer

She added that many deputies are out of touch with reality and do not understand their profession.

Earlier, Tarasova spoke about the payments to Russian athletes for not being allowed to participate in the Olympics. According to her, no amount of money will replace participation in the games, but compensation is better than nothing.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has paid compensation to Russian athletes who were disqualified from participating in the Summer Games in Paris. 245 athletes received the funds.

Russian TV channels will not show the Olympic Games for the first time in 40 years

For the first time in 40 years, Russian TV channels will not show the Olympic Games. This decision is due to the fact that domestic athletes will only be able to compete in the competitions as neutrals.

Olympic champion and First Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova supported this decision.

We need to understand who is paying for this story, at whose expense is the broadcast paid for? If this is a fairly large sum, then what is the point? Most people were ready to watch the Olympics only if our Svetlana Zhurova Olympic champion

She added that it will be possible to watch competitions of interest to viewers on the Internet.