“Rosizol”: half of residents of new buildings have no idea about noise standards

Half of the owners of housing in new buildings have no idea about noise standards – 49 percent of respondents do not know about the existence of such a law. The association of experts in the field of sound insulation “Rosizol” and the Center for Sleep Medicine of the University Clinic of Moscow State University found out how aware Russians are of sound insulation standards. The results of the study are published by “Gazeta.Ru”.

26 percent of survey participants are familiar with the law, but do not know how to measure the noise level in an apartment. 7 percent of respondents tried to resolve the soundproofing issue with the developer, but to no avail. Only 18 percent of respondents can boast of silence in their apartment.

The association confirms that more than half of the primary housing stock needs additional soundproofing measures: if the noise from repair work is a temporary problem, then Russians complain about noise from neighbors and sleepless nights year after year. Lack of sleep, as Moscow State University reminds, is fraught with consequences for health and psyche. At the same time, less than half of compatriots are ready to independently invest in protecting their apartment from noise – 44 percent of residents said this.

In addition to noise, trash in the entryway remains a frequent cause of neighborly conflicts. More than a third of Russians “fight” over a cluttered vestibule. Seven percent of citizens admitted that they themselves store things on the landing.