50 percent of Russian tourists have had romantic relationships at least once while traveling. Data on Russians’ attitudes toward holiday romances is disclosed by MTS Travel, and the results of the survey were made available to Lenta.ru.

It is specified that 40 percent of them are still together with the same partners, and 25 percent ended the romance with marriage. “Moreover, men who took part in the survey started relationships on vacation more often than women: 59 percent versus 47 percent, respectively. In general, the majority of all respondents (95 percent) have a positive or neutral attitude towards romantic relationships while traveling,” the report states.

It also became known that 53 percent of respondents had relationships that began during their trip that ended immediately after departure, and 14 percent of respondents broke up before the end of their vacation.

Earlier, the Russian woman met a resident of Dagestan during a vacation, but the affair ended in beatings and the theft of almost 300 thousand rubles. According to the source, a teacher from Moscow, Natalya, came to the Caucasus to relax in 2021. In Makhachkala, she met a local resident, Magomed, and they began a holiday romance.