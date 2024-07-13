Kukushka Study: Russians Support Olympians with Neutral Flag

Most of the Russians surveyed who plan to watch the Olympic Games will support athletes under a neutral flag because they are still proud of the achievements of their compatriots. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the online survey service Kukushka.

47 percent of those surveyed by analysts plan to watch the Olympic Games. At the same time, slightly less than half of Russians – 48 percent – have a negative attitude towards the absence of the Russian team at the competitions.

The majority, 53 percent, will support their compatriots under a neutral flag. 62 percent explained that they will be proud of the achievements of their compatriots regardless of the flag, 14 – that sport should be outside of politics, another 10 will root for the Russians out of a sense of solidarity.

At the same time, returning to international sports remains important for those surveyed. To achieve this, 37 percent suggested improving the country’s anti-doping policy, 22 percent suggested creating an alternative to the Olympics, and 16 percent suggested strengthening international ties.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians were admitted to the competition as individual neutral athletes. The first list of participants was published on June 15, and is regularly updated.