Russian users attacked American journalist and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on social networks. Under posts about his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) they left hundreds of comments in Russian.

“You are a real hero”, “He’s handsome”, “Come on, Tucker, burn”, “Our elephant”, “You are always welcome, Tucker”, “In Russia they love Carlson, unlike the West, where he is considered a negative character “, they wrote. Many users from other countries also agreed with the Russian commentators. Many of them thanked the journalist for the interview and called the conversation historical.

Some users said that the video will become the main interview of the year. One of them emphasized that the new season of the popular series “Game of Thrones” was awaited with less impatience than Putin’s interview. “This will be a pattern break for most of the world’s population,” wrote another commentator.

Earlier, ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter assessed the likely consequences of the journalist’s interview with the Russian head of state. He said that the publication of their conversation would be a blow to Russophobia in the world.

On February 8, Carlson announced that the interview with Putin would be released on February 9 at two o’clock in the morning Moscow time on his website. Later, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov clarified that a recording of the conversation would also be published on the Kremlin website in Russian and English.