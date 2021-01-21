The Russians attacked American actor Benn Affleck in his Instagram-account. They leave pleasant comments in an attempt to drown out the artist’s pain from parting with actress Ana de Armas.

For a day under the last fasting Affleck appeared many comments with words of support and recognition of the actor’s talent. Among them: “Ben, everything will work out! It’s all for the best, “Hold on, Ben,” “Ben, you’re the best.” He was also offered to “forget Anka” and come to Russia to “eat borscht” and watch a film about Batman with his participation.

Earlier it became known that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up after a year of relationship. It was clarified that it was 32-year-old Armas who broke up with the actor. It was unofficially stated that Affleck was not upset about what happened.

The artists met on the set of the movie Deep Waters, and began dating in March 2020. 48-year-old Affleck managed to introduce Armas to his children. The couple was last seen together in November last year.

In the past, the actor was engaged to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, but they never got married. Since 2005 he has been married to actress Jennifer Garner. The couple had three children – 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and seven-year-old Samuel. They announced a divorce in 2015, the separation was officially formalized only in 2018.