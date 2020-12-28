The Russians assessed the likelihood of positive changes in the world after the coronavirus pandemic. This is reported by RBC with reference to a study by Ipsos Predictions.

According to the survey, 22 percent of Russians are confident that the world will change for the better after the end of the epidemic. While 70 percent of Russians expressed doubts about the likelihood of improving the situation.

At the same time, 45 percent of respondents from Russia hope that life in the country will return to normal, and 37 percent are counting on economic recovery. In addition, the majority of Russians (66 percent) fear that another epidemic will soon await the planet.

Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus in the long term will lead to a slowdown in globalization and urbanization, an increase in the pace of digitalization of the economy and an increase in state power. Analysts from Credit Suisse Research Institute have identified major trends that reveal the true impact of the pandemic on humanity.