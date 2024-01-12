Russian citizens are advised not to travel to Papua New Guinea due to anti-government unrest in the country. This was reported on January 12 at the Russian Embassy in Indonesia, which also represents the country in Papua New Guinea.

They also noted that at the moment not a single Russian has yet contacted the embassy for help.

“We are keeping the situation under control. Russian citizens have not yet applied to the embassy for help,” the diplomatic mission said. TASS.

Riots began in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, on January 10. It all started after some residents took advantage of the police strike to commit crimes. In several areas of Port Moresby, shops and cars were set on fire or looted. Parkop also reported numerous victims of the pogroms, but did not specify the number of deaths.

Later, on January 11, ABC reported that at least 15 people were killed during the unrest in Papua New Guinea. Local security forces described the night's unrest as “total anarchy.” Prime Minister James Marape appealed to citizens not to take to the streets.

Earlier, on January 9, unrest also began in Ecuador. On this day, it became known that the studio of the TC Televisión television channel had been seized by armed people. Police later announced that the invaders had been arrested.

The country's President Daniel Noboa announced the introduction of a regime of internal armed conflict against the backdrop of an aggravation of the security situation.