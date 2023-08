How did you feel about the content of this article?

UK anti-terror police increased anti-spy spending in the country | Photo: Pixabay

Three Russians, with Bulgarian citizenship, were arrested during a nationwide operation on Tuesday (15) in the United Kingdom on suspicion of spying.

According to BBC News, they were arrested for the first time in February this year and have been in custody of British justice ever since.

The three carried false documents, according to the prosecution, with “improper intentions”. The main hypothesis raised by the investigators is that they worked for the Russian security service.

Detectives who work in the British police on espionage cases verified that the trio has lived in the United Kingdom for years and has changed residence several times.

One of the suspects, aged 45, was linked to a company that intercepted communications and electronic signals, according to the BBC News report.

The other two, a 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were recognized as a couple by neighbors. Investigations point out that they moved to the United Kingdom more than ten years ago, where they ran a community organization that offered services to the Bulgarian population in the country. Other information collected also shows that the suspects worked for election commissions in London.

None of the detainees has filed a defense against the charges so far. They were arrested under the United Kingdom Official Secrets Act.

The trial for the crime of espionage is due to take place in London in January of next year.