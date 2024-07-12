AbcNews: Russian couple arrested in Australia on suspicion of espionage

A couple with dual Russian and Australian citizenship have been arrested in Brisbane on suspicion of espionage, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw said. transmits AbcNews.

On July 11, a 40-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband were arrested. The police said that the wife worked as an information systems technician in the Australian army and that this is how she allegedly gained access to classified information.

It emerged that she had made an undeclared trip to Russia. The woman instructed her husband to log into her official work account from their home in Brisbane. The husband accessed sensitive documents and sent them to his wife. Authorities believe the couple intended to provide the information to Russian authorities.

