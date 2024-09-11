Doctor Elena Malysheva advised Russians to include cod liver in their diet

Doctor and TV presenter Elena Malysheva and her co-host, cardiologist German Gandelman, called on Russians to include one product in their diet on the air of the program “Live Healthy!” on Channel One. The episode with the expert’s advice is available on website TV channel.

Malysheva said that cod liver should be included in the menu, as it is rich in vitamin D – 100 grams of the product contains five daily norms of the necessary element. “Why do we need vitamin D? Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, without which life is not very possible,” Gandelman said.

He emphasized that the vitamin is necessary for the healthy functioning of the nervous system, normal bowel function and testosterone production. In addition, experts emphasized that vitamin D helps to form a strong immune system. Thus, according to Gandelman, the element can protect against the development of cancer.

Malysheva added that Russian residents need to eat foods rich in vitamin D, since it is not always possible to get it from the sun due to the small number of sunny days.

Earlier, Malysheva and ophthalmologist Mikhail Konovalov named three products that are good for vision. They included cod liver, red fish and herring.