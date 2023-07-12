The popularity of weekend tourist trips has grown significantly compared to last year, representatives of the industry told Izvestia. In particular, the fact that demand has doubled was reported by the press service of the tour operator Anex Tour. Other market participants also noticed the growth, but estimated it more modestly.

“There are destinations where people usually go not for a week, but for two or three days, these are St. Petersburg and the Golden Ring. Over the year, the demand for them has grown by 15–20%, ”Sergey Romashkin, vice president of ATOR for domestic tourism, told Izvestia.

According to Yury Barzykin, vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT), the development of transport infrastructure contributes to the popularity of short trips. Destinations that can be reached by Lastochka or Sapsan are especially in demand.

At the same time, short trips are becoming more and more expensive: this year, expenses on them will grow by 7%, and in five years they have already increased by 20%, the annual study of the analytical project Tinkoff Data – Weekend Trip Index has shown.

According to the annual study of the analytical project Tinkoff Data – Weekend Trip Index, the most popular cities for a weekend trip are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan and Kaliningrad.

At the same time, according to the study, short trips are becoming more expensive: this year, expenses for them will grow by 7%, and in five years they have already increased by 20%.

So, in the most expensive cities, according to Tinkoff Data – Moscow and St. Petersburg – travelers spend on average almost 9 thousand rubles per person per two days. In Sochi, Kazan and Kaliningrad, such expenses amount to approximately 7 thousand rubles.

To predict the index, the ETNA artificial intelligence service from Tinkoff studied the average checks over the past five years in popular categories of tourist spending while traveling without taking into account the cost of the road: dinner in a cafe or restaurant, two snacks in fast food establishments, a trip to a bar, a night at the hotel, two taxi rides and souvenir shopping.

