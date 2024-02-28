Izvestia: the threshold for duty-free import of goods from abroad may be abolished in the Russian Federation

The Russian authorities are considering the possibility of completely eliminating the duty-free import threshold for foreign goods purchased abroad, currently amounting to 1,000 euros, and such purchases are planned to be subject to a single fee of five percent. write Izvestia, noting that retail representatives are warning of a possible reduction in sales by a third.

As journalists learned, the heads of the EAEU member states previously approved and sent for ratification amendments to the Customs Code on cross-border trade, giving the right to refuse to establish a duty-free import norm for online purchases. The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation considers such steps to be economically justified, and the issue of changes that will allow them to be implemented is already being discussed in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the publication says.

The EEC, in turn, clarified that “on the issue of introducing a duty-free threshold, the positions of the union member states are still being formed.”

Currently, there are no duties for goods cheaper than the specified threshold and weighing less than 31 kilograms, and if it is exceeded, 15 percent of the cost of the product is charged. The measure was introduced in the spring of 2022 to maintain the saturation of the consumer goods market against the background of the restructuring of supply chains by importers. The current rule, approved by all five EAEU countries, is valid until April 1. If a general decision on the issue is not made before this day, the threshold will automatically be reduced to 200 euros (its value since January 2020).

It was previously reported that, among other options, the Russian Federation is discussing a possible reduction in duty-free purchases in foreign online stores to 200-500 euros