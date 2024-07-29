“Sravni.ru”: Russian banks approve every third loan application

In the first half of 2024, banks began to approve loans to Russians more often, approving every third application. This was reported with reference to analysts from the financial marketplace Sravni.ru RIA News.

It is noted that in the same period last year, a positive response to the relevant requests was given in only 21 percent of cases. The average amount requested, on the contrary, decreased by 13 percent, to 430 thousand rubles, which could have affected the dynamics of application approvals, the materials say.

The number of applications for loans in the first six months in the Russian Federation was 27 percent higher than in the same period in 2023. Most often, Moscow residents wanted to get a loan, requesting an average of 534 thousand rubles.

The Central Bank also talks about the growth in lending to Russians. They stated that, according to the results of June 2024, the total volumes of the retail loan portfolio of Russian banks increased by 2.7 percent compared to May. The regulator noted that the June increase in the volume of loans approved for individuals was the highest since September 2023.