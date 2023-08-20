Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

In the midst of the Ukraine war, the contested Crimean peninsula remains a popular holiday destination. 50,000 Russian tourists came in July – sometimes on adventurous routes.

Sevastopol – Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for almost 18 months, with the Crimean peninsula, which has been occupied in violation of international law, repeatedly in focus. Russian citizens nonetheless flock to the island for vacations. The danger is greater than many travelers seem to think.

Thousands of Russians on vacation in Crimea: That’s the background

Already in the summer of last year, Kiev had warned Russian travelers against an “unpleasantly hot summer vacation” in the Crimea. For a long time, Ukraine could only reach the peninsula with drones. However, since Kiev has had the long-range Storm Shadow and Scalp/EG, the Black Sea island has come within reach. The Crimean bridges have recently been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine. And only on Saturday morning did the Russian Defense Ministry report that it had thwarted another Ukrainian missile attack on the peninsula.

Thousands of Russian tourists are undeterred by all of this and, in the middle of the Ukraine war, continue to routinely go on their summer vacation to the island. According to the state news agency Ria Novosti, 50,000 tourists were in Crimea in July. Flight connections have been discontinued, most holidaymakers arrive by car and sometimes put up with long traffic jams. From a distance, it seems strange to be on vacation in a contested area. The motives of the Russians who continue to travel to Crimea are all the more interesting.

Vacationers on the Crimean Peninsula, illegally occupied by Russia in July 2023 © IMAGO/Petrov Sergey/Russian Look

Crimean vacationers report on their travel motivation: “Never once thought of canceling vacation”

“My wife and I have been planning our trip to Crimea with our two daughters, aged 3 and 14, for over a year. We didn’t once think of canceling the holiday,” a 38-year-old machine tool worker told the news magazine Mirror, which interviewed tourists in Crimea about their trip. Many people would not have wanted to speak to a Western outlet, and those who did did not want to give their full names, the magazine reported. Accordingly, the statements do not reflect a cross-section of Russian society, but only convey impressions.

The 38-year-old and his family traveled five days and only found out on the way that the Crimean bridge had been attacked. There was an “exercise”, it was said. Arriving on the peninsula, he noticed problems with the petrol supply and the roads were not good everywhere. “Crimea residents say that there are fewer tourists than before,” the man continued. “For me and many others, Crimea has always been Russia, I spent my childhood here, my parents, my grandmother live on the peninsula. Nobody hates the Ukrainians. We all want peace,” added another man in conversation with the Mirror and added: “It’s sad how many young people have already died.”

Travelers from Yekaterinburg: “People are talking about where they want to go dancing”

When the Crimean Bridge was hit in July and then temporarily closed, a long traffic jam formed. The Russian authorities therefore suggested that those on their way home could take an alternative route. However, the alternative route ran partly in contested territory. The Crimean Ministry of Transport had advised, among other things, to make room for army vehicles and columns for the alternative route.

A 47-year-old woman from Yekaterinburg was one of the tourists who arrived via the route, which she said was “not scary at all.” “In Mariupol you can see destroyed buildings, but everything is being rebuilt. The roads are almost finished, the construction of apartments is progressing,” said the Russian. Speaking about the Zaporizhia region, she said she saw that people are happy, that they have received Russian passports, that pensions and wages have increased. “No one wants to go back to Ukraine.”

She had been on vacation on the peninsula for eleven days, and nobody spoke about security. “People prefer to talk about what trips they go on, where they go dancing and what cocktails they want to drink,” she said, according to information from the mirrors. On the other hand, another man reported that people with children did not want to drive over the Crimean Bridge. The risk of a possible explosion is too great, said the 39-year-old.

In the end, these uncertainties were apparently reflected in the figures: In the second half of July, the number of Russian tourists in Crimea dropped dramatically, like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported. Compared to the first two weeks of July, hotel bookings fell by 45 percent.