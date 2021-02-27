The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) has begun to deny citizens a pension more often. URA.RU writes about this with reference to the text of the PFR report for 2019.

The relevant data follows from the first annual report of the fund, which was made after the 2018 pension reform. In total, 175.3 thousand decisions were made (12.3 percent of the total number of decisions) to refuse to grant pensions to Russians.

The document says that in 2018 it is said that there were 170.5 thousand refusals in total. The most common reason (49.2 percent) was the lack of grounds for early assignment of a pension.

In addition, the number of payments for compulsory pension insurance and state pension coverage has decreased over the year. In 2018, there were 2.4 million of them, and in 2019 – 1.54 million.

Earlier, the Russians disclosed the desired amount of savings for retirement. The survey found that 27 percent of Russians want to have between 20 and 50 million rubles in their accounts for a carefree end to their work careers. It was enough for 22 percent of Russians to have 5-10 million rubles. For these sums, Russians would like to travel, maintain their own housing, receive quality medical care and a varied diet and not save on basic needs.