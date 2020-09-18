The demand for foreign currency has increased among Russians, and they began to buy it more often. This was reported on Friday, September 18, by the Izvestia newspaper, citing data from the Central Bank.

As the newspaper writes, in May and June, purchases of foreign currency not only recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but also broke a six-year record. According to the regulator’s calculations, in February and March, Russians who bought foreign currency worth more than $ 5,000 purchased only $ 31.6 and $ 44.21 million. And in May and June, the volume of transactions increased to $ 310.6 and 607.2 million, respectively. At the same time, the June figure became a record one since November 2018.

It is noteworthy that amounts of less than five thousand dollars were not popular among Russians. The total size of transactions for $ 500-2000 in June amounted to $ 489.3 million, which is two times less than in January and February.

Alexei Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Broker, believes that this trend will continue, but will not be widespread, since the Russians have satisfied their primary needs for reserves. In addition, the purchase of currency depends on the seasonality when people plan their vacations – in late spring and summer. However, this year is not similar to previous ones due to the growing interest in large sums.

Earlier, the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov named the reason for the undervaluation of the ruble in the world. According to him, at the moment the ruble exchange rate is undervalued due to the increased risk assessment by investors. At the same time, the minister expects positive dynamics in 2020 and early 2021. He noted that during this period the ruble should return to fundamental values.