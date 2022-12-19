Prian.ru: Russian demand for housing abroad increased by 2.3 times over the year

Over the year, the demand of Russians for housing abroad has more than doubled. This is reported “Kommersant” with reference to Prian.ru service data.

Compared to 2021, the interest of Russians increased by 2.3 times and 1.7 times compared to 2019. Analysts noted that in 2022, 75 percent of clients purchased moving property, while in the previous year they were 55 percent. The Russians began to buy less objects for recreation and focused on housing. Investment transactions were mainly concluded by those who already own real estate in another country.

As for the countries, the mass Russians were interested in real estate in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Montenegro, Thailand and Bulgaria. Demand for properties in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus increased by 15-20 percent. According to the experts of the service, in the next few months, great interest in real estate in other countries will continue.

Earlier, experts from the Florida.Realestate portal concluded that in October 2022, the demand from Russians for the purchase of real estate in the United States jumped by 53.68 percent compared to September. Such an increase in the number of requests was a record since 2020.