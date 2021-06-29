Against the background of strengthening coronavirus restrictions in Russia, the share of approved applications for microloans (as well as their amount) decreased, writes Kommersant.

For example, in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg (as in many other regions), they are less willing to give microloans: the share of approved applications from the total number fell from 36.3 to 34.2 percent. “A new period of uncertainty has begun, so some players have begun to reduce the level of approvals in a test mode in case more stringent measures are introduced,” said Elman Mehdiyev, chairman of the SRO MiR board.

The tougher scoring (credit rating) will affect the borrowers from the industries most vulnerable to the new restrictions, that is, the personnel. The issuance of loans can also be affected by the massive suspension of unvaccinated employees from work, experts say. However, a significant reduction in the percentage of approvals is possible only in the scenario of a full lockdown, they are sure.

Against the backdrop of new coronavirus restrictions, microfinance organizations are recording a surge in early loan repayments. Clients, fearing a lockdown and financial difficulties, want to reduce their debt burden. For example, in Moscow, the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg, the share of early repaid loans over the week increased by an average of 3.2 percentage points (up to 15.2 percent).