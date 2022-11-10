Russians have become less active in sending out their resumes to potential employers. In October, the number of resumes decreased by 7% compared to the previous month. Izvestia was told about this in the Rabota.ru service.

Meanwhile, employers increased hiring activity in September. According to the job search service, in September the number of vacancies increased by 7%, in October there was also a slight increase. At the same time, most often employees were searched for from the sectors of trade (27%), transport and logistics (14%), production and agro-industry (13%).

In turn, the most active workers were from office services and business services (29%), trade (12%) and marketing or advertising or media (12%).

The labor market has lost activity after the announcement of partial mobilization, says Alexei Zakharov, president of SuperJob. Most likely, it will not return to its previous state until the New Year, he noted.

In the fall, the shortage of working personnel worsened, they said in hh.ru. According to the service, the ratio of the number of active resumes to blue-collar vacancies is low – 0.8, while 5-6 is considered the norm in the labor market.

The Central Bank also listed a number of possible effects of partial mobilization. The flow of labor between industries and regions will increase, there will be a shortage of individual specialists and pro-inflationary pressure from salaries, according to the Bank of Russia Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2023–2025.

