Deputy State Duma Davankov: the combination of yellow and blue is not the basis for initiating cases

Vice Speaker of the State Duma Vladislav Davankov called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to publish an explanation that the combination of yellow and blue colors is not a basis for arrests and initiation of cases. The politician stated this in his Telegram-channel.

The appeal comes amid a series of cases in which Russians have clashed with police over clothing, jewelry and other items that resemble the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In Ugra, the school principal complained to the police because of the student’s braids

In the city of Pyt-Yakh on the eve of Victory Day happened an incident in which a Russian woman had to communicate with the police because of the color of her daughter’s hair. In addition to colored braids, which reminded the head of the educational institution of the flag of Ukraine, the teacher was indignant at the yin and yang symbols shaved on the child’s head, in which the woman saw the Azov logo (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia). As a result, she wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies.

The girl’s mother explained to the juvenile inspector that the pigtails had nothing to do with the flag of Ukraine and were in fact dyed light green and blue, not yellow and blue.

A week earlier, a Hindu man dressed in a blue jacket and yellow trousers was detained in Moscow.

The police drew attention to a 26-year-old man in a blue jacket and yellow pants, when he was singing a mantra in the company of acquaintances on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street. The Russian suggested that the law enforcement officers take off his jacket, but the security forces nevertheless took him to the police station. They also found a vegan book with the detainee, which contained recipes for Ukrainian cuisine.

As a result, the Hindu’s clothes were taken away, and he had to sit in the police station in his shorts until his acquaintances brought replacement clothes. On May 17, a trial is to take place against the man.

Related materials:

On the same day, it became known that in the village of Filimonki in New Moscow, a janitor of a psycho-neurological boarding school for the elderly was detained in the case of discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, who came to work in a yellow and blue jacket. The man was denounced by the guests of the social institution, who were outraged by the thing in the colors of the flag of Ukraine. As a result, the police were called to the scene and drew up an administrative protocol.

Near St. Petersburg, a local resident was interested because of the awning on the roof of the barn

In early May, in the Leningrad region, a summer resident complained to the police about a resident of a neighboring village after he saw a hayloft with a blue and yellow roof located on his site. The outraged Russian took several photographs and showed them to law enforcement officers. Employees of the FSB of Russia allegedly reacted to the received signal. The owner of the barn explained that he had covered the frame of the building with awnings in these shades back in the fall, without paying attention to how the combination of colors might be perceived. “What was at hand was laid down,” the man said.

Shortly before that, residents of the Bibirevo metropolitan area handed over to the police the owner of a Lada car, on whose bumper they noticed blue and yellow tape. The motorist explained that in this way he wanted to hide the dent. Despite this, the police launched an investigation.

The lawyer believes that in some cases fines for yellow and blue clothes can be illegally issued

Lawyer Zelimkhan Bitsiev said that Russians are fined for wearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag on the basis of conjecture, while in Russian law enforcement practice it is important to prove intent. Bitsiev believes that not all police officers strive for this.

How can you determine what his intention was if in his explanations he says that he put it on simply because he likes such colors? If he did not have any posters or other paraphernalia in his hands confirming that this image was created in order to discredit, then all this is nothing more than guesswork Zelimkhan Bitsievadvocate

In turn, lawyer Dmitry Dzhulai admitted that the reason for the fines against Russians in yellow and blue clothes was the requirement of certain indicators from each law enforcement officer. At the same time, his colleague, Leonid Isaev, stressed that the true reason for the detention can only be found out from official documents, and advised him to avoid combining clothes in the colors of the flag of Ukraine in his outfits. “It’s still easier than proving to especially zealous police officers that these are just clothes and you didn’t think about anything like that,” the lawyer said.

According to the vice-speaker of the State Duma, patriotic vigilance reaches the point of absurdity

Vice Speaker of the State Duma Vladislav Davankov noticed that even TV presenter Olga Skabeeva, who posted a photo of a bouquet of lilac and yellow flowers on Telegram, almost immediately deleted the picture. “No one had time to accuse her of Ukrainian propaganda: Skabeeva deleted the photo herself after 10 minutes,” the deputy wrote.

If we continue in this spirit, then soon in Russia they will start shooting titmouse, hundreds of brands will have to be closed for yellow and blue logos and at least one political party, the Liberal Democratic Party, will be banned. Obviously this way is absurd Vladislav DavankovDeputy Speaker of the State Duma from the New People party

The politician believes that it is necessary to stop making people nervous with uncertainty.

“I urge the Ministry of Internal Affairs to clarify and publish an explanation that the combination of yellow and blue colors is not a basis for initiating cases and detentions,” he concluded.

Formerly Prosecutor General’s Office reported over five million hits in 2022, the highest growth in 20 years. The supervisory authority explained this by the high confidence of Russians in prosecutors.