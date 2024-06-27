RBC: the turnover of online food sales in Russia grew by 43 percent over the year

Russians began to buy groceries online more often—online sales in 2023 increased by 43 percent. Writes about this with reference to a study by IBC Real Estate RBC.

In monetary terms, the turnover amounted to 809 billion rubles, and, according to analysts’ forecasts, this year it could increase to 1.2 trillion (plus 40 percent). At the same time, the online share in total food sales is still small – 3.7 percent; in 2024 this figure could reach 4.3 percent, experts say.

Related materials:

In just one year, Russian consumers made 607 million grocery orders via the Internet (48 percent more than in annual terms). This figure is expected to rise to 820 million in 2024.

Previously, a study by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (IRPE) showed that the majority (73 percent) of Russians prefer to purchase products in large federal retail chains. Among the reasons for this choice, respondents cited low prices, a wide range and proximity to retail stores. The highest prices, according to survey participants, are in non-chain stores (56 percent) and in markets (40 percent).