Russian women spoke about the reasons and experience of turning to death doulas

In Russia, death doulas are gaining popularity – companions or assistants, whose services are used by dying people or their relatives. For money or on a charitable basis, they provide assistance similar to psychological help – they help a person come to terms with the approach of death or survive the loss of a loved one, and also perform part of the functions of nurses. As Russians who turned to death doulas told Lente.ru, interaction with them really helped to cope with grief better. However, some psychologists are skeptical about such a profession.

Last Assistant

Doulas of death appeared in the United States in the early 2000s as assistants for terminally ill people (similar to doulas, who, in the usual sense, accompany women during pregnancy and childbirth). They help patients cope with a difficult emotional state, distribute the remaining time. Doulas do not require a medical degree to become a doula, so they cannot do the work of doctors. But a doula can help a family with the care of a dying person, solving simple household problems.

Among the tasks of a doula are to help a person die the way he would like to, talk about what is happening and how events can develop further, create conditions for talking about death and related experiences, express the wishes of the dying at those moments when they themselves are not capable of it.

Doula activities are usually not associated with mysticism or esotericism – they do not set up clients for life after death, but they help to accept its inevitability. For many, this is the main difference between a doula and a psychologist, the work with which is aimed at changing the situation and solving problems. However, many (though not all) doulas are psychologists by training. Some become death doulas after experiencing a loss themselves.

“No one was ready to talk about reality”

Lenta.ru spoke with three doula clients about their experience. Helga Ermakova from Sevastopol said that her first child did not breathe after giving birth and ended up in intensive care in a vegetative state. It was in 2017, when in Russia they were not familiar with such a concept as a death doula – the specialist Helga went to did not call himself that, but did the same work.

“I couldn’t share everything that was happening with the people who were around,” said Helga. – I told them that the child is difficult, but that he will never recover, I began to tell only when I myself had already accepted it. They understood that they didn’t just put me in intensive care, but they couldn’t support me in any way – rather, on the contrary, they asked questions or said something that was inappropriate for me at that time, or asked to calm them down because of their feelings.

Helga admitted that she felt alone with the ongoing trouble. There was a husband nearby, but he was also very worried, and, according to the interlocutor of Lenta.ru, two grieving people could hardly support each other, although they tried. The specialist to whom she turned was the only one with whom the woman was able to talk: “Instead of basking about me, he supported.”

It was painful to honestly share with him what was happening, but apart from him, no one was ready to talk about reality – everyone told me that everything would be fine, they told their stories in which the patients recovered. People tried to hang positive stories, but in reality it was different. And he asked me about the child, about my well-being, directed my attention to myself – focusing on the “here and now” helped me come to an understanding of reality myself Helga Ermakova

Helga’s child lived for a year and 40 days, although the prognosis was even worse. She says that during this period she learned to cope with difficult feelings and she had the strength to look at the situation more calmly, to accept the departure of the child.

Helga added that the story with the child was a turning point – before his birth she worked as a designer, and after that she got a job as a volunteer in an organization that helps special children. Her attitude to death also changed – she began to perceive it as something real, natural and inevitable, but that you can live through.

Irina Klimova from Severodvinsk said she turned to a death doula after her 17-year-old son was killed in September 2021 by a man with schizophrenia who met him on the street, who told investigators that he had a “desire to kill a person.” First, Irina turned to a psychologist, but she was not helped by advice like not going to the cemetery or dancing. After that, she went to a psychotherapist, who prescribed her antidepressants, but the woman felt “frozen” from them, she developed an allergy – she had to refuse the pills.

Irina found out about death doulas by chance, having stumbled upon an interview with one of them, after which she signed up for a consultation.

The woman says that after turning to a doula, she stopped demanding from herself what would have cost her “incredible effort.” However, she does not call her current state of acceptance – for her, this is only an adaptation of living with grief.

I learned that my grief does not decrease with time, but that I “grow” around my grief. At first, pain and grief surrounded me everywhere, on very rare days I wanted to say something, get out of bed – these days were “sips of life”, and then I again plunged into my grief. Over time, these “sips” became more, and I learned to “breathe” again Irina Klimova

At the same time, doulas do not necessarily work specifically with the death of a person – Elena Medvezhya turned to a death doula, as she faced an incurable diagnosis in her son, her own operation and problems in relations with her husband. She noted that she did not go to a psychologist because she did not want to discuss the search for options to change the situation. She claims that she needed to be heard but not offered a solution. Elena noted that “active listening” from the doula helped her.

A death doula works with loss, and loss can be different. My son has a complex diagnosis related to autism. When I found out about this, I realized that I had lost hope that I would have a normal child who would start doing different things, go to school, grow up and be independent, go to university, start a family. For a person with autism, this is all a big question, and I felt the loss of a normal life for my son. Last year, I underwent two surgeries, they removed two organs – the fallopian tube and the gallbladder. This is also a loss – they are no longer in me, my body works differently, I have to live with hormones

Elena Medvezhya

Pain after two operations left only six months later, and this condition left an imprint on Elena. “For me, it also looks like a constant feeling of death – the disease has not gone away, it has frozen somewhere inside, and I don’t know if I will get better or not, they will give me another operation, the treatment will help me or not,” she explained the reasons. contacting a doula.

Between religion and philosophy

Despite the growing popularity of death doula services, attitudes towards them remain skeptical. For example, psychologist Elena Solovieva criticized this profession because of its anti-scientific approach.

“As a rule, these courses are taken by nurses or former nurses who choose to work in hospices or in some foundations where they work with families where there is a seriously ill person. It has nothing to do with psychology, it’s more between religion and philosophy, a theo-philosophical approach. As a psychologist, I don’t really like this approach, because it is anti-scientific,” she said.

An alternative to doulas is hospice. The specialists working there provide various types of assistance – from psychological to legal. In addition, much of the caregiving work of a doula can be done by a professional nurse.

Urgent and free psychological assistance can be provided by a helpline.