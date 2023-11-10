Russians are being offered apartments under one condition. Matvienko told whom the authorities should provide housing

Matvienko suggested giving the family an apartment at the birth of the third child

The authorities must provide an apartment or write off the mortgage upon the birth of a third child. Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko proposed introducing support measures for some Russian families.

Matvienko noted that in the past, after the birth of their third child, the family got on the waiting list and received housing from the state within a year. “The state should provide an apartment to families with children; they need to build and provide an apartment. Those who are wealthier there, of course, this includes preferential mortgages, mortgage write-offs. But in principle, first of all, the state should improve conditions for families with children,” the chairman said.

The speaker added that providing housing for families with children is one of the tools to stimulate the birth rate. According to her, the guarantee of an apartment at the birth of a child can become a determining factor.

Opinions are divided regarding the minimum number of children to receive an apartment

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina, proposed issuing a housing certificate for an apartment to families for the birth of a fifth child. She shared her initiative in a conversation with Lenta.ru. “Today, everything related to supporting families with children is a policy at the federal regional level, but it should be at the state level. Unfortunately, except for the single benefit, which is paid from the federal budget, everything else is the responsibility of the subjects. Therefore, the government is now considering a legislative initiative on measures of state support for large families,” the deputy said.

Ostanina said that support measures for large families should not depend on income level. According to her calculations, the bill will improve the situation of 2.5 million families.

In turn, State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov took the initiative to introduce a new preferential mortgage program for young families who have not yet had children. In accordance with the deputy’s idea, thanks to a program called “Young Family”, spouses under 27 years of age will receive a subsidy from the state for the down payment on a mortgage, and after the birth of the first and second child, a subsidized interest rate of up to 4 and up to 2 percent per annum, respectively. “At the same time, when the third child is born, it is proposed to completely write off the main mortgage debt at the expense of the budget,” Davankov said in an address to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The leader of the New People party, Alexey Nechaev, also believes that preferential mortgages in Russia should be issued even before the birth of a child. He pointed out that on Sakhalin the authorities were able to achieve an increase in the birth rate by providing state support to newlyweds, including the down payment on a mortgage. This led to an increase in the region’s fertility rate from 1.56 to 2.16.

Matcapital remains a measure to support families until 2026

Until 2026, Russia has a financial assistance program for families with children – maternity capital. Among other things, it can be spent on improving housing conditions, namely on the purchase of housing, down payment on a mortgage, repayment of housing loans and construction. At the moment, maternity capital for the next year is planned in the amount of 631 thousand rubles (for the first child), and in the amount of 834 thousand for the second (if capital for the first-born was not received).

In October, it turned out that the country was going to complicate the conditions for purchasing housing using maternity capital. The State Duma proposed amendments to the law that would oblige any acquisition of real estate in this way to be coordinated with the guardianship authorities. The authors of the initiati