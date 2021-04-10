Russian tourists en masse send a huge number of questions to travel agents about the situation with possible restrictions on flights to Turkey. Writes about it RIA News…

As the newspaper reported, citing industry representatives, due to the unstable epidemiological situation in Turkey, Russians are worried about the fate of their trips to the country.

As the experts explained, there are no massive cancellations of bookings, but experts observe a twofold decline in sales in this area.

The decrease in demand is explained not only by negative news, but also by the growth in the exchange rate. “This is a natural dynamics, connected, first of all, with the fact that there are practically no places left for the May holidays in good hotels and in an affordable flight,” travel companies note.

On April 9, it was reported that, following a meeting at the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, no decisions were made to restrict flights to Turkey. It was clarified that the corresponding decision could be made on Monday, April 12.