Interfax: Russia has become the leader in the number of tourists in Phuket in 2023

Russia is ahead of other countries and has become the leader in the number of tourists in Phuket in 2023. About it “Interfax” reported the Russian Consulate General at the Asian resort.

According to the department, from January to November, almost 700 thousand Russian travelers traveled to Phuket. It is clarified that according to this indicator they took first place among all foreign tourists on the island.

It is noted that on December 1, an exercise was held at the Thai resort to ensure the safety of tourists on the water. They were visited by the country’s Prime Minister Sretta Thavisin and Russian Consul General Vladimir Sosnov.

Previously, Russian tourists flocked to Singapore on vacation. This destination has become in demand due to its accessibility in terms of logistics and inexpensive air tickets.