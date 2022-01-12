Russians were skeptical about the transition to electronic passports without preserving their paper counterparts. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the SuperJob service, which leads RBK…

Thus, only every seventh (14 percent) respondent wanted passports, work books and other documents to be converted into electronic format without any alternative.

In addition, the majority (38 percent) of those surveyed believe that both electronic and paper documents should be preserved. Almost the same proportion of respondents (37 percent) believe that personal documents should remain in paper format and should not be converted into electronic form.

Also, another 11 percent of the respondents have not yet decided on this question and found it difficult to answer.

Earlier in January, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs would cancel a paper passport when issuing an electronic passport to Russians. The department said that a citizen cannot have two valid passports at the same time. Therefore, a previously issued paper passport upon issuance of a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation containing an electronic data carrier will be canceled.