Russians Andreeva and Schneider win Olympic silver in doubles
Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider won Olympic silver in the doubles, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.
In the final, the Russian athletes played against the Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani. The match ended with a score of 6:2, 1:6, 7:10 in favor of the Italians.
17-year-old Andreeva and 20-year-old Schneider brought Russia its first medal at the 2024 Games. The athletes were competing at the Olympics for the first time.
A total of seven Russian tennis players competed in Paris.
#Russians #Andreeva #Schneider #win #Olympic #silver
Leave a Reply