Russians Andreeva and Schneider win Olympic silver in doubles

Russians Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider won Olympic silver in the doubles, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

In the final, the Russian athletes played against the Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani. The match ended with a score of 6:2, 1:6, 7:10 in favor of the Italians.

17-year-old Andreeva and 20-year-old Schneider brought Russia its first medal at the 2024 Games. The athletes were competing at the Olympics for the first time.

A total of seven Russian tennis players competed in Paris.