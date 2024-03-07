E1.ru: Revda residents almost buried someone else’s grandmother because of a doctor’s mistake

Residents of Revda, Sverdlovsk region, almost buried someone else’s grandmother because of a doctor’s mistake. About it became known portal E1.ru.

As the Russian publication found out, two elderly women were in the same ward; both were admitted in serious condition; one of the pensioners was diagnosed with a heart attack, the other with a stroke.

When the woman died with a heart attack, doctors mistakenly called the relatives of her surviving roommate. The mistake was revealed only during the funeral service in the church.

“They even told us: don’t you recognize your grandmother? Maybe she changed that much after her illness? How could we not recognize her?! The hospital claimed that they had no mistake,” explained the granddaughter of the pensioner.

The girl managed to get into the ward, where she found her grandmother alive. After a stroke, an elderly patient was paralyzed and could not speak.

The son of another pensioner lives in Tyumen; it turned out that the man often called the hospital to find out about his mother’s condition. He had doubts about his parent's stroke.

Earlier it was reported that in Volgograd the coffin of a deceased special operation soldier was opened to find out the cause of his death.