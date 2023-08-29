The Supreme Court allowed to dismiss an employee for appearing at work drunk

The Supreme Court of Russia issued a decision in which it recognized the legal dismissal of an employee who appeared at the workplace drunk, even without a medical examination. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the definition of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases.

“The state of alcohol or drug or other toxic intoxication of an employee can be confirmed by the employer not only by the results of the employee’s medical examination, but also by other evidence presented to the court,” the court ruled.

The board also recalled that Russians are forbidden to appear drunk not only at their workplace, but in general throughout the entire territory of the employer or facility where the employee must perform his duties.

The reason was the case of a fitter-assembler of engines of the St. Petersburg plant “Red October”. His boss considered that he came to work drunk, and drew up a corresponding act. The employee himself was not able to write an explanatory note, and only added by hand on the act itself: “Sorry! I admit that I made a mistake!

The authorities sent a locksmith for a medical examination, but did not pay for it and provide transport, and the employee himself refused to pay 1.6 thousand rubles for the procedure. After that, he was fired, but the locksmith went to court.

The employee stated that the management did not have any evidence of intoxication, and he made an entry in the act under pressure. The locksmith demanded not only to return his job and pay wages for forced absenteeism, but also to compensate for moral damage, “due to the fact that the current situation had a negative impact on his well-being, led to insomnia and stress.”

The courts of three instances went to meet the dismissed employee and reinstated him at work, confirming that the company had no evidence for dismissal under the article. However, when the employer reached the Supreme Court, they recognized his case – the court canceled the decision to reinstate and sent the case for review.

