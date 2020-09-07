Greater than half of Russians (60 %) agreed to a different self-isolation regime within the occasion of a second wave of coronavirus. That is evidenced by the outcomes of a survey by the Public Opinion Basis (FOM), Vedomosti writes.

Barely lower than half (45 %) conform to a non-working day within the occasion of a second wave of coronavirus. On the identical time, 41 % of respondents consider that if the state of affairs with the coronavirus worsens, then the measures launched needs to be the identical as earlier than.

As well as, 19 % of the residents surveyed had been in favor of stricter measures, and one other 18 % – for much less strict ones. Opponents of the restrictions insist that these measures will additional hit the economic system, depriving folks of revenue.

On the identical time, it’s indicated that almost all of the respondents are prepared to surrender their normal life like visiting public locations, however aren’t prepared once more for a non-working day.

As sociologists defined, now nearly all of residents are in favor of re-imposing restrictions as a consequence of the truth that if the state of affairs worsens, the epidemic will develop into “like the actual one” with extra severe penalties.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged residents to not consider rumors of a doable re-introduction of quarantine within the capital. In accordance with him, within the occasion of a important state of affairs, the town authorities will “react to it.”