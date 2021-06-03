Most Russians are willing to pay higher taxes if the state is more supportive of the poor. RBC writes about this with reference to the survey data of the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM).

As follows from the survey results, 54 percent of Russians chose this option, mostly people aged 60 and over. It clarifies that support for the poor includes a large number of free services, including in the field of health, education and security. Another 28 percent believe that taxes should be as low as possible so that everyone can manage their money in the best way for them.

In addition, 45 percent of respondents said they are willing to pay more taxes if government services are better and more affordable. Another 33 percent would like to pay less taxes, while realizing that public services may be less accessible and of a lower quality.

Also, the overwhelming majority of respondents (83 percent) believe that Russia should have a progressive scale of taxation, in which rich citizens pay a higher percentage of tax. Another 13 percent favored the same tax rate for everyone, regardless of income.

The study also showed that 65 percent are not willing to pay more taxes if they have the opportunity to influence the distribution of tax revenues, 26 percent agree. Also, 81 percent of respondents believe that taxes should be paid in full, 15 percent were in favor of paying in installments, if possible.

Earlier, a member of the Public Chamber, Yevgeny Nifantiev, proposed increasing the “tax on the rich” introduced in Russia this year – from 15 to 18 percent. According to him, this will make it possible to additionally collect about 100 billion rubles a year. These funds can be used to provide pensioners with free medicines. Also, he believes, thanks to this measure, the public demand for fairness and a progressive tax scale will be satisfied.