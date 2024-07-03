About 85% of Russians agree to give up plastic tableware

Most Russians agree to give up plastic utensils. The number of such people in the country is growing, reports “RIA News” citing a study by SuperJob.

The survey was conducted among 1,600 Russians. In 2018, only 70 percent of respondents were ready to do without plastic cups, plates and cutlery, and in 2024 their share increased to 85 percent.

45 percent would definitely be able to give up plastic dishes, another 40 percent would rather agree to such a step than not. Only 4 percent of respondents would definitely do without these items, and 11 percent would rather not. Russians who were not ready to give up explained their choice by the convenience of plastic dishes. At the same time, they agreed to change their position if an inexpensive eco-friendly alternative appeared.

Most often, people under 34 support the refusal of plastic tableware. Of these, 46 percent are definitely ready to live without such products, 41 percent are rather ready.

It was previously reported that many millennials are concerned about environmental issues. 48 percent of them are even willing to change jobs because of their beliefs.