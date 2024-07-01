Doctor Kondrakhin advised being lazy to survive the heat easier

In order to survive the heat easier, you need to be more lazy. This advice was given to Russians by general practitioner Andrei Kondrakhin, reports “Radio Point NSN”.

According to the expert, temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius are considered extreme for humans. Since gases stretch in the heat, which reduces the amount of oxygen, it becomes more difficult for the body to function. Therefore, to ease the load, it is worth reducing physical activity during periods of high temperatures.

“Muscles generate heat during movement. If we move little, move slowly, try to spend this time quietly in the shade, we will achieve a comfortable state of the body, because it will be stable. Therefore, I advise you to be lazy in a good sense of the word,” the doctor explained.

Kondrakhin added that in hot weather it is better to avoid coffee and tea. It is best to drink water, but not too cold.

Earlier, Moscow residents were warned about record heat in early July. According to forecasts, the temperature in the capital on the first day of the month will reach plus 31-33 degrees.