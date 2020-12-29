Russian tourists admitted that, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed against it, they traveled in an illegal way and crossed the closed borders of states. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip, received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the data received, 47 percent of the respondents, after the suspension of world flights, were able to get to countries inaccessible to most vacationers. In particular, they managed to get to Italy (8 percent), Germany (6), France (4), Spain (4) and Indonesia (3).

At the same time, every second Russian stressed that he is afraid of the possible consequences that may arise from crossing the borders by unauthorized methods.

It is also known that currently 21 percent of travelers have already planned a flight to a country from which direct passenger flights have not yet been resumed. In total, 32 percent of the study participants traveled outside Russia, including to countries open for entry.

On December 27, it was reported that the majority of Russians after the opening of the borders would like to go to Italy. This country was chosen by 12 percent of the respondents. The second place was taken by Spain (9 percent), Thailand closes the top three (7 percent). In fourth place was Germany – 6 percent of citizens are planning to go there. Another 5 percent of Russians chose Greece, Turkey and the Czech Republic.