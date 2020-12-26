The Russian national ice hockey team beat the US team in the first match at the World Youth Championship in Canada. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place in Edmonton and ended with a score of 5: 3 in favor of the Russian team. In the Russian team, Vasily Ponomarev scored in the 9th and 32nd minutes, Zakhar Bardakov in the 24th minute, Ilya Safonov in the 33rd minute and Yegor Chinakhov in the 60th minute.

The game took place in the first round of the group stage. The rivals of Russia and the United States in Group B – Sweden, Czech Republic and Austria – have not played their opening matches in the tournament yet. On December 26, the Americans will play with a team from Austria, while the Russians will meet with the Czechs on December 27.

On December 24, the Russian youth ice hockey team lost to the Canadian team in an exhibition meeting before the start of the World Championship. The match took place in Edmonton, Canada, and ended in victory for the hosts with a minimum score.

The World Youth Championship runs from December 25, 2020 to January 5, 2021 in Canada. The current world champion is Canada, the Russian national team at the 2020 tournament lost to the “maple leaves” in the final.