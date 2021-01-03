The Russian youth team beat the German team in the quarterfinals of the World Ice Hockey Championship (WCH). The online broadcast of the match was carried out on the Championship.ru website.

The meeting, held in Edmonton, Canada, ended with a score of 2: 1. In the Russian team, Vasily Ponomarev and Danil Bashkirov distinguished themselves, scoring against the Germans in the first and second periods, respectively.

The opponent of the Russians in the semifinals will be determined later.

The Russian youth team in Group B scored eight points in four matches, losing only to the Czech Republic, and secured second place in the group table.