Russian short track skater Semyon Yelistratov won the bronze medal in the 1500 meters at the Beijing Olympics. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The winner of the race was an athlete from South Korea Te Hong Hwan. The second place went to the representative of Canada Stephen Dubois. Yelistratov closed the top three. Another representative of the Russian national team Denis Hayrapetyan became the second in the consolation final.

The short track skating tournament at the Beijing Olympics will run until February 16. In total, nine sets of medals are played within the framework of the competition.

At the Olympics in Pyeongchang, Yelistratov also won a bronze medal in this discipline. In Sochi, the Russian became the Olympic champion in the relay.

The Beijing Olympics will run until February 20.