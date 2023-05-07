Zakhar Prilepin survived, but his driver died; he is the 3rd person close to the russian president who is the target of explosion

Russian pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured after the car he was in was the target of an explosion this Saturday (May 6, 2023). According to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior, the driver who was in the vehicle died. Russia treats the case as another terrorist attack.



According to the Russian state news agency Tass, “Kiev and its Western sponsors, above all the US are responsible”. The novelist is a supporter of the military incursion into Ukraine and was traveling in the Nizhny Novgorod region, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow.

Alexander Permyakov, a suspect identified by the Russian Force, would have confessed to the action guided by Ukrainian intelligence.

several attacks

On Thursday (May 4, 2023), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States coordinated the alleged drone attack carried out the previous day (May 3) against the Kremlin, the seat of government in Russia. The aim would be to kill President Vladimir Putin.

“Attempts to deny this, both in Kiev and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions on such actions are not taken in Kiev, but in Washington.”, Peskov told reporters. The information is from Tass.

The previous month, an explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a famous military blogger. In Moscow, August 2022, a car bomb murdered Daria Dugina, daughter of Russian political theorist Alexandr Dugin, known as “Putin’s Brain”. Both attacks are still under investigation.