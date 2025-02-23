Russian writer Daria Serenko: “Putin and Trump will conflict to see who has it bigger”

“If you look at the violence a long time, it becomes the only thing you see, even with your eyes closed you see violence, you see it in dreams, until one day you wake up and you are another person, someone who can no longer stop seeing ” The Russian poet Daria Serenko illustrates with these words the dynamic that generates and prevails in the environments in violence, but not only. It is not necessary to suffer from it on a day -to -day basis to ‘get used to’ her. She experienced her in her meats in 2022, after being arrested and condemned by dissemination of “extremist symbology.” The two weeks that was in jail agreed with the prolegomena of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Writing was one of the actions that kept her active and ‘rope’ then, along with reading. Its enclosed literary productivity has become the book I want ashes for my house, that Errata Naturae publishes.

Cultural workers in the Russia of Putin: “We have always felt in danger”

In its pages, reflections, conversations with officials and other prisoners, daily walks through the courtyard of jail, anger, tired, fear, sadness, identity and egos are intertwined. His words attack, but they also take up and build an unofficial story, much less prevailing of war. His is the first person of a woman, young, activist, feminist, who also lives with her; Despite not being welded, or being injured, killed or violated. The author of Girls and institutions He quotes in one of his chapters Alla Gútnikova, a Russian poet, researcher and activist who was arrested in 2021 for inciting minors to “dangerous behaviors” for recording a video in defense of the right of students to demonstrate in support of Alekséi Navalni. He spent more than a year in house arrest until he managed to escape from Russia.

“Now I understand when he writes that his house arrest is not so poorly compared to comply with prison sentence. Poor of us, girls, even in situations like that we feel impostor who occupy the place of another. No, rather, they don’t take a ‘true’ place. One really hard, unlike ours. The place of women in the kitchen, the place of women in resistance, the place of women in jail, ”he spits in words Daria Serenko from her cell. Like Alla Gútnikova, she also lives in exile. In 2022 he marched to Georgia and in 2023 he moved to Madrid, where he continues to reside. “Not only are voices of women missing, voices of vulnerable people and all those on which the war has an impact,” the writer claims Eldiario.es.

The Russian poet affects the importance of the narratives that are generated around the contests, how these stories fit and are inherited among generations. “In school they taught me war as a story of victories and defeats, male. I remember that my consciousness disconnected with these maps in which the victims were nothing more than arrows and numbers. A kind of gamification, The war became a game, ”he acknowledges. Against this type of education, he defends that feminism and antimilitarism should be “the foundations for a world in balance.”

Daria Serenko criticizes that in Russia a myth has been cultivated around war as “social value”, which causes “romantice”: “boys play war, girls too. They grow thinking about war as a possibility. ” An option that the media amplify, without this, necessarily generating positive effects. The poet is concerned that, despite the fact that what is presupposed is that “empathy” will be awakened “, it happens that they lead to” interact with these images as simply entertainment, as one more product. ” The author points out that manipulation has her own role in this dynamic.

Given all this, the author values ​​that the media “can influence preventive work against wars, but not alone. In collaboration with culture, education ”. Unite all possible forces to “deconstruct the culture of war.” “For me to convey the voice of vulnerable is one of the mechanisms that work, because what they do is land from that almost mythical concept of war to the reality of what is happening,” he says. And not stop doing it, despite the possible feeling that within the one that qualifies as “constant supersaturation” of wars, “there is no space to stop and think about how the world could be without them.”

A context that regrets that it is conceived as a utopia: “That is why the task of antimilitarist movements is probably raising that threshold, that horizon, so that people do not stop dreaming.” The writer compares this perception with what you have about the existence and permanence in the time of the contests. “It is completely normal for us to have the feeling that the war is something that is there and that it cannot be changed. I know it is something horrible, but that many Russians and Ukrainians share that they are against the conflict. ”

Trump’s entry

Donald Trump returned to the White House after being elected as president of the United States last January. The consequences of his arrival to power, with the first policies he has been impacting, are affecting global, including the Ukraine War. In fact, this week he has met with Vladimir Putin. “I think they will conflict to see who has it bigger and which politician is the most conservative in the world. As always, men have nothing else to do, ”he says with irony.

Daria Serenko believes in turn that Trump looks “as a politician who will end both wars [Ucrania y Palestina] and that he is rushing a lot to do it. ” “Being so on, it means that, in what is remembered, the welfare of Ukraine will care very little, and this is scary because surely he does not care about the price that Ukraine will pay for peace,” he warns.

Life after jail

Fifteen days was the time Daria Serenko was in jail. His departure occurred one day before Russia’s attacks began. Seen with perspective, he describes that “the experience of migration and war were quite worse than a two -week shit arrest.” “I would prefer that this book did not exist, that I had no reasons for writing it,” he says. The writer shares that he practically does not remember the first year after being prison, despite the work they carried out from the antimilitarist movement. “Some companions were arrested and tortured,” criticizes that period.

The second dedicated it to the “feeling of guilt” for having abandoned Russia, “when in parallel Navalny did enter prison again.” “Many people stayed and preferred war rather than emigrating. We tried to keep us afloat in this space between those who left and those who stayed. We learned, we tried to carry the clandestine antimilitarist movement to where possible, ”he says. In parallel, they detected posttraumatic stress. The poet describes migration as “a kind of putting the counter to zero. You start living again and suddenly you have a childish vision of everything around you. ”

Daria Serenko states that marching to her land produces a “unfolding”, between the writer, journalist and activist who works; And the “inner girl who suddenly has gone abroad, has a very limited vocabulary because she does not know the language.” In between there is space for “a fresh look towards things, everything surprises him, he gets excited about many things.”

Christian lawyers denounces a teacher for reading eleven children a book by the musician Santi Balmes





He still suffers the consequences. “I feel that I have lost two houses, Russia and Georgia, since from there I did not leave for my own will, there came a time when it was dangerous. I felt as if they had cut me in pieces and, when I managed to pick up and put myself up, something else happens. A new pifostio for which you have to start from scratch again, when all you want is to live quietly, ”he says.