Russian writer Dmitry Starodubtsev, the author of modern urban prose, fantasy novels, and several erotic works, was arrested as a suspect in the rape of a minor. This was announced by the Telegram channel Mash…

The investigation is underway on the incident 13 years ago. Allegedly, the writer, who at that time was 43 years old, seduced an 11-year-old girl. Thirteen years later, the victim filed a complaint with the police, and the writer was detained and his home was searched.

It is assumed that the episode with the 11-year-old Muscovite was not the only one. The author’s involvement in other cases of sexual violence in the period 2007-2008 is being studied. In this case, they plan to arrest one of the writer’s friends.

Starodubtsev in the 90s was known as a specialist in political advertising, he organized campaigns for Boris Yeltsin, candidates for deputies, political parties. In 2002, the advertiser completely went into literature, having released eight books since that time.

