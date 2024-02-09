Russian wrestlers have difficulties obtaining visas for the European Championships

Athletes from the Russian Greco-Roman, women's and freestyle wrestling teams have had problems obtaining visas to enter Bucharest (Romania), where the European Championship will be held. About it RIA News reported the Russian Wrestling Federation.

The Federation stated that not all wrestlers have time to obtain a foreign passport before flying to the tournament. It is noted that the athletes’ documents are located at the visa center. The athletes are expected to receive their visas early this week.

The European Championships will be held in Bucharest from February 12 to 18. Russian athletes will perform at the tournament in a neutral status.

On April 4, 2023, the executive committee of the United World of Wrestling decided to allow Russian athletes to participate in international tournaments. It was noted that athletes will be allowed to compete subject to the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee.