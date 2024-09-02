In Crimea, two women with kidney disease were denied a social bus

In Crimea, two women from the Simferopol region with kidney disease were denied a social bus to go for hemodialysis. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Mash on the wave”.

As the publication found out, in order to survive, Russian women need to undergo a blood purification procedure three times a week. The journey to the hospital takes an hour and a half one way.

There is practically no transport to the villages where the women live, so they have to call a taxi. As Mash na Moike found out, physical activity is prohibited for patients, and shaking in crowded transport is also contraindicated.

By law, the hospital should have provided free transportation, but they did not. Local authorities offered residents rides at taxi prices: 13 rubles per kilometer and almost 400 rubles for waiting while the women were undergoing procedures.

Special transport is not provided: Russian women contacted the village council, the clinic and even the republican department of the Ministry of Health. Everywhere they were told that there were not enough drivers.

