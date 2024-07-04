Stylist Vedernikova: Wedding dresses made of lace and with frills have become a trend of the summer

Stylist Masha Vedernikova named the most fashionable wedding dresses for Russian women for the summer of 2024. Her commentary is published WomanHit.

The current season saw the aforementioned outfits with frills, folds and draperies, as well as body-baring lace wardrobe items, the expert noted. At the same time, items with rock-n-roll aesthetic details became trendy.

“Accessories made of leather with studs, lots of metal and bright makeup – and you are irresistible. With shoes, everything is clear – here you need something contrasting in color and style,” the publication’s interlocutor explained.

In addition, the list includes items of complex cut with unusual details and minimalist dresses that do not distract attention from the bride’s face and figure.

In May, it was reported that misused outfits from brands’ wedding collections had unexpectedly become popular among celebrities.