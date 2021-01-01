Russian women were officially allowed hundreds of “male” professions: January 1 came into force order The Ministry of Labor of Russia on the approval of a shortened list of professions in which the employment of women is limited.

It contains 100 positions, while in the previous version of the document there were 456.

The greatest interest among women, according to the department, is caused by professions in sea and river navigation, road and rail transport. Also, women want to work in civil aviation and agriculture.

The order removed restrictions, including on such professions and types of work as a member of the ship’s deck crew (boatswain, skipper, sailor, with the exception of work in the engine room). In addition, women will be able to work as drivers of electric trains, high-speed and high-speed trains, and perform climbing work at a height of over 10 meters.

It is allowed to work as drivers of heavy vehicles and agricultural special equipment, such as a truck with a trailer, a tractor, a dump truck, KamAZ. An exception is the work of a construction equipment driver.

In August last year, a Russian woman first received a diploma in a profession prohibited for women. Sofya Dorofeeva became the first Russian woman to receive a diploma as a locomotive driver. In September of the same year, the first female crew of a patrol boat in the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) was created in Russia. The experiment on its formation was recognized as successful.

In August 2019, the Ministry of Labor of Russia more than fourfold reduced the list of jobs prohibited for women. In particular, according to Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport, women have been allowed to work as a train driver for the Moscow Metro since January 2021.

Official list professions prohibited for women in Russia has been in force since 1974. The penultimate current version of the list of 456 professions, which included the professions of a sailor, boatswain, electric train driver and bus driver on intercity and international routes, was approved in February 2000. The UN has repeatedly recognized the document as infringing on women’s rights.